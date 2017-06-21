Calling all strawberry lovers to the Bourton’s Strawberry Fayre

Fans of the summer fruit are in for a treat this Sunday, June 25, as there will be strawberries galore at the Bourton’s Strawberry Fayre

From 3pm, Great Bourton will host the annual event on Manor Road.

There will be strawberries and cream, scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, strawberry cakes, and, of course, fresh strawberries.

The event will also feature a variety of stalls selling tea, coffee and other refreshments, fresh produce and plants.

Tickets will be available for the fayre’s tombola and raffle and there will also be a Trembulator challenge.

All proceeds will go to Great Bourton’s All Saints Church along with Cluster Care who provide day activities to older people in the surrounding villages .