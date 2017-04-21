Calling all Georges for publican’s world record attempt

To mark St George’s Day, Brackley’s Chequered Flag on Lark Rise will be hosting a treasure hunt, charity race night and live entertainment over this weekend, April 22 and 23.

The pub, in conjunction with other Marston Generous George pubs, will collectively be trying to break the world record for the largest gathering of people named George on St George’s Day.

The Chequered Flag, Brackley.

To help achieve the goal, The Chequered Flag will be offering every George, Georgina, Georgia or Mr or Mrs George a treat for taking part.

Nicky Jones, general manager of the pub, said: “We’ve got a fun-packed weekend in store for all the family. Both Saturday and Sunday will see us host St George’s breakfasts from 9am.

“Children can design and colour in dragons, dress up to mark the occasion and take part in a treasure hunt and party games.

“Saturday will see us welcome singing sensation Kyle Newman back for an evening of live entertainment, while on Sunday, we’ll hold a charity race night from 5pm until 9pm in aid of the Royal British Legion.”

She added: “Each adult George showing proof of their name over the course of the weekend will get a pint, glass of wine or soft drink of their choice.”