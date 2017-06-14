Byfield Open Garden and Wedding Dress extravaganza

Residents of Byfield can look forward to a unique combination fundraising event this weekend as village gardens open their gates and the church hosts a wedding dress exhibition.

The event will raise money for a new picnic table on the village playing field as well as Byfield’s Holy Cross Action Project.

A selection of village gardens will be open on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 between 1 and 5pm.

There will also be a children’s ‘Eye Spy’ game to keep the little ones entertained.

Simultaneously Byfield’s Holy Cross Church will be transformed into an haute couture fashion house, showcasing a selection of wedding dresses from the 1950s to the present day.

Churchwarden Chris Cross said: “We’re so looking forward to our summer fundraising extravaganza. We have a large number of beautiful wedding dresses on display at the church, some nearly 70 years old, and each with their own interesting story.

Allotment garden at Byfield NNL-140628-175027009

“And by teaming the exhibition with our open garden weekend, it’s a perfect way to celebrate Byfield’s strong community spirit. It should be a very special occasion.”

Entry to both the exhibition and the open gardens is just £5 for adults with children entering free of charge available a outside The Cross Tree pub on the main road through Byfield.

Tea, coffee and cakes will also be available throughout the event.