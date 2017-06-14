Byfield Open Garden and Wedding Dress extravaganza

Residents of Byfield can look forward to a unique combination fundraising event this weekend as village gardens open their gates and the church hosts a wedding dress exhibition.
The event will raise money for a new picnic table on the village playing field as well as Byfield’s Holy Cross Action Project.
A selection of village gardens will be open on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 between 1 and 5pm.
There will also be a children’s ‘Eye Spy’ game to keep the little ones entertained.
Simultaneously Byfield’s Holy Cross Church will be transformed into an haute couture fashion house, showcasing a selection of wedding dresses from the 1950s to the present day.
Churchwarden Chris Cross said: “We’re so looking forward to our summer fundraising extravaganza. We have a large number of beautiful wedding dresses on display at the church, some nearly 70 years old, and each with their own interesting story.
“And by teaming the exhibition with our open garden weekend, it’s a perfect way to celebrate Byfield’s strong community spirit. It should be a very special occasion.”
Entry to both the exhibition and the open gardens is just £5 for adults with children entering free of charge available a outside The Cross Tree pub on the main road through Byfield.
Tea, coffee and cakes will also be available throughout the event.