Busy Banbury road still partially closed after burst water main

A busy road in Banbury is still partially closed after a burst water main early this morning (Tuesday, October 3).

Thames Water engineers have now fixed the burst on Southam Road after it happened at around 5am but the water company said no customers have been affected.

Southam Road was completely shut between the Hennef Way roundabout and Duke Meadow Drive roundabout.

The southbound side reopened at around 9am with temporary traffic lights, and it is expected to reopen completely later today.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry to those affected by the burst water main on Southam Road.

“We’ve closed the road to allow us to fix the pipe, and expect the repair to be completed later today and the road reopened.

Severe flooding on Southam Road after a burst water main at around 5am. Photo: Banbury and Brackley Community NNL-170310-094859001

“There has been no impact to customer supplies.”

The closure is causing heavy traffic around the area.

Water main burst in Southam Road, Banbury. NNL-170310-145705009

Water main burst in Southam Road, Banbury. NNL-170310-145629009