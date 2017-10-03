Busy Banbury road ‘partially closed’ after burst water main

A busy road in Banbury is reportedly partially closed after a burst water main early this morning (Tuesday, October 3).

Thames Water engineers have been trying to fix the burst on Southam Road since 5am but the water company said no customers have been affected.

Southam Road is shut northbound between the Hennef Way roundabout and Duke Meadow Drive roundabout – the southbound side reopened around an hour ago.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry to those affected by the burst water main on Southam Road.

“We’ve closed the road to allow us to fix the pipe, and expect the repair to be completed later today and the road reopened.

“There has been no impact to customer supplies.”

The closure is causing heavy traffic around the area.