World leaders in air quality hoping for more growth with Banbury move

World-leading air quality monitoring specialist, Duvas Technologies, has announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Banbury.

The move, which the company says positions the business for further growth, will see operations move from its existing site in Woking, to the recently-acquired facility in Banbury.

The state-of-the-art development features purpose-built areas for research and development and manufacturing.

An increase in site footprint will provide sufficient space for sales, software development, analysis and testing departments.

Excellent infrastructure links will help to further expand international operations, while a close proximity to numerous universities will strengthen the company’s academic links.

Duvas chief executive officer Steve Billingham said: “Relocating to our new site in Banbury is an important milestone in the Duvas growth journey.

“One of our long-standing goals for the business is to not only develop the talent we have in-house, but also further expand our team over time.

“We think this new facility is a fantastic base to achieve this.”

Duvas Technologies is a global leader in the benzene monitoring marketplace.

The company’s pioneering air quality technology provides users with a fast and accurate reading when measuring benzene concentration to within parts per billion (ppb) ranges.

Duvas works with businesses worldwide to deliver detailed benzene fence line reports, providing real-world data to help meet international air quality legislation.

For more information about Duvas, visit https://www.duvastechnologies.com.