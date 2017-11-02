Ultra broadband coming to West Oxfordshire villages

Great Tew, Great Rollright and Tackley are among villages in West Oxfordshire district that are due to get ultra-fast fibre broadband in the coming year.

Work on installing Tackley’s new service is due to be started this month with connection next April.

Great Tew’s installation starts next spring to be connected at the end of 2018 and Great Rollright’s starts next autumn to connect in 2019.

The installations are part of a contract that will see West Oxfordshire District Council and the Government’s broadband agency BDUK invest £3.1m between them with rural broadband specialist Gigaclear adding a further £5m.

Cllr Colin Dingwall, WODC cabinet member for broadband said: “Ultrafast broadband is essential for individuals and businesses in the area so we’re pleased that, through the contract with Gigaclear, we can see this investment through.

“Oxfordshire is known as the UK’s leading centre for innovation and we want to make sure we have the infrastructure to support this.”

Joe Frost, business development director at Gigaclear, said: “Full fibre is the only future proofed solution to digital connectivity and we firmly believe the industry should prioritise the deployment of fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout the country.

“Residents and businesses, especially those in rural areas, have been excluded for too long and I’m pleased Gigaclear is able to play a key role in solving this problem for all those living, working and visiting West Oxfordshire.”