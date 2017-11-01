Tears as ‘iconic’ Trinders shuts up shop for last time

‘Iconic’ bike and toy shop Trinders closed its doors for the last time on Saturday after more than a century in Banbury.

More than 3,000 free gifts were handed out to children over half term to mark the current owners Peter and Hillary Allison’s retirement.

Hillary said there was a ‘really nice’ atmosphere over the week and all the kind comments lamenting the closure have been ‘lovely’.

“It was very emotional on Saturday, especially when the staff left – some customers were actually crying,” she said.

“It’s an iconic business in the town and it will be missed but with all the competition nowadays it’s difficult.”

Trinders has been on Broad Street since 1906 and the Allisons have ran it for 17 years, but they have decided to retire with no one else coming forward to take it on.

The Allisons still have 1,000 toys they want to give to a children’s charity, and are looking for suggestions on who to give them to.