Still time to register for Banbury trade show

Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce will host a live event next week focusing on transport.

The Banbury town hall event will take place on Thursday, November 9 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Oxfordshire County Council will be on hand to discuss Banbury’s transport policy issues.

There will also be insight into developments affecting transport in and around Banbury including road, rail, bus routes, motorway access, and the anticipated additional traffic load of HS2.

The event is free and includes refreshments and a light lunch but attendees must register their interest by clicking here.