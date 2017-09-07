Still time to register for Banbury Chamber networking event

Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce will host an informal breakfast networking event next week.

Executive board member, Neil Wild will host the event at Reg’s Cafe Bloxham Mill location on Thursday, September 14.

Starting at 11am there will be a chance to meet fellow attendees and order one of the award winning cafe’s breakfasts.

Guest speaker will be Sam Stretton, from Logicomhub who will be talking about import and export topics.

Mr Stretton worked for a global logistics provider for over 20 years and is a seasoned professional within the import/export sector.

Sam will give an overview of some aspects involved in the world of Import/Export including logistics and supply chain issues; dealing with suppliers and freight forwarders and engaging with HM Customs to make sure you get your goods on time.

Non members welcome by invitation of a member.

To register your interest in this event email bcoc@banburychamber.com.