Shell opens garage on CDCs Swan Close Road site

The former Antelope garage on Swan Close Road has re-opened as a Shell petrol station.

The garage was originally sold to Newcore Capital Management and then sold to Cherwell District Council.

The new Shell Garage in Banbury under construction last week. NNL-171209-154628009

This past Saturday, September 16, the garage reopened its doors and forecourt and will remain open 24 hours a day.

A spokesman for CDC said: “The former Antelope car dealership remains in Cherwell District Council’s ownership and is an important part of the council’s long term strategic plans for the regeneration of the canalside area.

“The council is delighted to be leasing the garage to Shell, securing income which will support these regeneration plans.”

Shell added: “The site will be operated by HKS Retail, one of our dealer partners, who will offer customers a convenient fuel and retail experience.”