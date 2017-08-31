Salvation Army hiring workers for charity ‘superstore’ in Banbury

The Salvation Army is on the hunt for staff to work in its new ‘great big charity superstore’ set to open in Banbury later this year.

The charity, which has a church on George Street, put an advert in the Banbury Guardian’s job section last week for eight roles at the new shop.

The Sally Army’s first superstore opened in Northampton in July to much fanfare and it seems the charity is expanding to Banbury next.

According to the advert, there will be a cafe, it will sell a variety of goods and it is due to open in early December.

The only mention of where it might be is that it will be ‘in the heart of Banbury’. A Salvation Army spokesman said no other details were available at the moment.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our second ‘GREAT BIG Charity Superstore’ – one of the largest in the UK,” the Salvation Army Trading Company advert says.

“Opening in the heart of Banbury in early December, we will be offering customers a full range of departments from clothing to household goods, occasional furniture to books.

“We’ll even have a cafe serving a breakfast and all day menu.”

Profit made by the store will be support The Salvation Army’s work with some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the UK.

Five team leaders on yearly salaries are wanted as well as assistants and ‘stock processors’ on hourly rates.

A recruitment open day is being organised by the charity for prospective candidates on Tuesday, September 19.

To apply, send a cover letter and CV to recruitment@satcol.org. The closing date is September 11.

The store in Northampton received a mixed reaction with some saying it was ‘fantastic’ for the town centre while others complained about more charity shops on the high street.

The actual opening was attended by hundreds of intrigued shoppers as the shop was under refurbishment for six weeks beforehand.