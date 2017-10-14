Riding school near Banbury hailed for rural contribution at business awards

A riding school just outside Banbury has been hailed for its contribution to the countryside community at the Rural Business Awards 2017.

Radway Riding School was crowned runner up in the Best Rural Sporting Business category after the judges were impressed with its work engaging young and disabled people.

Maggie Boswell, from the Warwickshire riding school, said: “The competition for this year’s Best Rural Sporting Business was really tough and we’re really happy to be taking home the runner-up prize.

"It has been great being involved in this year’s Rural Business Awards programme and maybe next year we’ll be back and go one better to take home the top prize!”

A glittering awards ceremony was held at Denbies Wine Estate, Surrey, where the winners and runners up were announced by Jules Hudson of BBC Escape to the Country fame on October 5.

The only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses, the awards are now in their third year and are run in partnership with the Country Land and Business Association and Amazon.

The riding school has been an Accessibility Mark-accredited centre for nearly four years and was one of the first to sign up for the scheme when it began as a pilot project.

The accreditation provides disabled clients with the reassurance that the centre has fulfilled the criteria of such a well-respected organisation as the RDA.

Judges found Radway to be a successful business showing fantastic stability and financial growth, which was making ‘a massive contribution to engaging young people and providing opportunities to introduce them to the equestrian sector, both riding and working’.