Nurses reopen Banbury Co-op after £350k refurbishment

Katherine House Hospice nurses officially welcomed customers to a refurbished Midcounties Co-operative Food store in Banbury yesterday (Wednesday, August 23).

The store on Rotary Way in Hanwell Fields celebrated with the hospice team, its local charity partner, following a £350,000 investment.

The makeover has seen the sales floor increase to 2,775 sq ft to make way for a new community zone, self-scan tills and an extended product range.

This will include more than 50 new locally-produced beers and ales in the store’s Best of Our Counties range.

The store has also welcomed three new colleagues to join the team and features a modern look with eco-friendly features, including LED lighting and energy-efficient refrigerators to reduce emissions.

Store manager Jo Green said: “It was great to have the team at Katherine House Hospice unveil our improved store on Rotary Way and welcome customers through the doors.

“We’re pleased to be supporting even more local suppliers with our increased ‘Best of Our Counties’ range, and reducing our carbon footprint with the store’s new eco-friendly features.”