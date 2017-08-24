New burger collection with bespoke packaging will be available at Banbury McDonald's

McDonald's in Banbury will be among those offering a special range of burgers with boxes designed by fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

The fast food restaurant's latest promotion, the Signature Collection, will be available at Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, and more than 900 others across the UK, by the end of the year.

Julien Macdonald with one of his Signature Collection burger boxes. Photo: Joel Anderson/McDonalds

The three burgers in the collection are said to have the thickest patty of any McDonald’s burger in the world.

McDonald’s franchisee Jane Blackwell said; “I am delighted to bring The Signature Collection to Banbury.

"We’ve had a fantastic reaction from our customers to the transformation of the restaurant, and these new burgers are a great example of what can be achieved as a result.

"The Signature Collection is a really exciting addition to our menu, and I can’t wait to hear what our customers think.”

Julien Macdonald's bespoke packaging for McDonald's Signature Collection burgers. Photo: KAL Photography / McDonalds

The range includes The Classic, The Spicy and The BBQ, designed for McDonald’s by the Chefs Council, led by Duncan Cruttenden, McDonald’s UK director of food development.

Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model judge Julien was commissioned to create the design on the packaging.

McDonald's vice president of marketing Emily Somers said: “This is our first ever UK packaging collaboration, it’s a brave and exciting move and it’s like nothing we’ve ever done before.

"To partner with such an iconic designer as Julien Macdonald is fantastic, and his beautifully designed star-studded box complements The Signature Collection perfectly.

"Julien’s limited edition box is a great way to mark our nationwide launch of The Signature Collection.”

The 1,000 special boxes will only be available at regional showcase events - the nearest one to Banbury is at McDonald's on Wigston Road in Coventry on September 1.