MP 'builder-for-a-day' in Deddington housing development visit

The MP got the full builder experience on a 'hard-hat tour' of a new housing development in Deddington.

David Wilson Homes invited Victoria Prentis to experience a morning as a builder at Deddington Grange, practicing bricklaying and also enjoying a typical labourer's breakfast of a bacon sandwich.

During her visit, the North Oxfordshire MP met the team behind the project and heard about how construction is progressing last Friday (September 22).

Mrs Prentis said: “North Oxfordshire has one of the highest growth rates in the country, so it was really interesting to look around David Wilson’s Deddington Grange site on Friday and lay a brick for one of the houses.

“It is always helpful to discuss with developers what housing options they are making available for local people, and what their plans are for affordable housing.

"It was interesting to look around the show home and I am sure it won’t be long before I am hosting one of my ‘New Residents Roadshows’ on the site.”

Victoria Prentis MP touring Deddington Grange with David Wilson Homes staff.. Photo: David Wilson Homes

Deddington Primary School joined Mrs Prentis on the site visit, getting to meet 'Safety Steve'.

Deddington Grange will consist of 84 three, four and five bedroom homes once complete.

David Wilson Homes Mercia managing director John Fitzgerald said: “We were delighted to welcome Victoria Prentis to our site to show her first hand the work that goes into creating a development such as Deddington Grange.”

There are currently three, four and five bedroom homes for sale at Deddington Grange, with prices starting from £375,000.

