Minister visits Banbury’s Prodrive facility

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox visited Banbury’s Prodrive on Monday, to reiterate the Government’s commitment to supporting the growth of UK industry at home and abroad.

The Secretary of State saw for himself a number of projects including a new hybrid Ford Transit van, launched this week.

Dr Liam Fox with Prodrive's Hummingbird folding bike NNL-170124-115019001

The new vehicle is part of a multi-million pound project designed to help improve air quality in London. Prodrive has helped develop the hybrid drivetrain and will build the 20 Plug-in Electric Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) Transits.

The Secretary of State was also shown Prodrive’s new Hummingbird folding bike.

The light carbon-framed bike is, at just 6.7 kg, the lightest of its kind in the world.

Dr Fox said: “Trade and investment is a vital part of building an economy that works for all, creating jobs and transforming local communities and industry.

Prodrive chief engineer James McGeachie shows Dr Fox the Ford Transit hybrid conversion NNL-170124-115434001

“Prodrive is a fantastic example of innovative British automotive engineering at its best and a great illustration of our how we can and should be exporting our world-class expertise to benefit our economy.

He added: “The UK is open and ready for business and the launch of the Industrial Strategy today shows our commitment to improving growth and productivity across the whole country.”