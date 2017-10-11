Lower Boddington mum’s craft workshops for Christmas

An entrepreneurial mother has taken the next step in her craft business by setting up a base at her Lower Boddington home for workshops.

Paula Milner quit her job in 2015 to follow her dream of teaching craft and after finding success with a touring workshop, she now has her own space to host individuals, parties and families.

Paula Milner has set up a base for her craft workshops at her home in Lower Boddington, Northants. Photo: Mark Lord Photography NNL-171010-154248001

The 34-year-old business woman has a number of workshops gearing up for Christmas, where people can make their own wreaths or crackers, from November 25.

Paula said she has always loved craft and believes it should be an enjoyable experience.

“For me, craft should be something that’s not exclusive to people who know how to it do it,” she said.

“It should be a sociable, relaxing time, not a stressful experience.

“You’re learning a new skill but it’s also about meeting like-minded people and having time out. I find it quite therapeutic.

Paula was working at the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Banbury before making the decision to go part-time and see if craft could be a career for her.

She started out working at a craft television channel in London before setting up the Crafty Lass workshops.

The birth of her son Freddie put a bit of a hold on the business – she still helped promote an app for mother’s to meet up called Mush in Banbury and Brackley though.

The family moved from Brackley to the Northamptonshire village in May and have converted an outbuilding into a workshop for Paula.

She also does commissions for weddings, birthdays and more events, plus greetings cards and lots of other cute creations.

Paula is more able to balance her work and looking after Freddie now and feels much better off for it.

“It was quite difficult deciding to quit my job but I just thought you only live once,” she said.

“Now I don’t really feel like I’m working when I’m doing the craft and my work-life balance is great.

“I’ve had a lot of support from all my friends and family too, everyone has been really supportive as I’ve had to dedicate all the time I can to the business.”

For more information about Paula and how to book the workshops, visit www.thecraftylass.com.