‘Housing need being addressed’ as over 1,000 homes built in Cherwell

More than 1,000 homes were built in Cherwell district this financial year with the council saying it is addressing the housing need and exceeding its targets for affordable properties.

Statistics released by Cherwell District Council show 1,102 homes were completed for the financial year 2016 to 2017.

The total number of homes delivered falls 40 short of the target set in the 2014 Strategic Housing Market Assessment.

But 28 per cent (312) were affordable homes, exceeding the council’s own target of 190.

This continues a sharp increase from 2015/16, when 322 affordable homes were built, compared to 195 completed the year before that.

Mayor and lead member for planning Cllr Colin Clarke said: “It’s no secret that there is a real need for new homes in Oxfordshire, and these figures show that Cherwell is willing and able to address the need for well sited, high quality homes in the district.

“Our targets for housing delivery are based on projections of future economic and population growth in Cherwell and, by following our adopted Local Plan, we are able to make sure that we are only approving new homes in sites of strategic significance, where new developments are sustained by appropriate levels of infrastructure.

“The plan also allows us to ensure appropriate levels of affordable housing are built, and the fact that we have exceeded our target by such a large margin shows that we’re ensuring developers meet their commitments on a case-by-case basis as we consider their planning applications.”

During 2016/17, new homes completion was focused on the district’s most significant developments, with 140 homes built at Longford Park in Banbury, 231 at Kingsmere in Bicester and 106 at Heyford Park in Upper Heyford.