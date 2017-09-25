Hook Norton Brewery’s Red Rye named world’s best speciality beer

Hook Norton Brewery has received further international praise as one of its beers was handed an even more prestigious award at the World Beer Awards.

The brewery’s Red Rye beer was handed the ultimate accolade of World’s Best Speciality Beer in the final round of the international competition.

Hook Norton Brewery's Red Rye beer was named 'world's best speciality beer' in the World Beer Awards 2017 final round. Photo: Hook Norton Brewery NNL-170925-160203001

It was named the United Kingdom’s Best Rye Beer in round one before being given World’s Best Rye Beer in the second round.

Managing director James Clarke said: “We were extremely proud with the first two awards but this is something special.

“We work incredibly hard each day to produce the finest quality beer and to be recognised on a global scale is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved.

“Red Rye was one of the first brews that we did in our pilot plant which allows us to experiment and push the boundaries so to see it recognised in this way is great.”