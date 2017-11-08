Celebrity-endorsed Bloxham beauticians needs your votes to win award

A Bloxham-based beauticians who have given massages to numerous celebrities with their exclusive treatment needs the public’s votes to win a prestigious award.

Shared Beauty Secrets’ Kokolokahi bath and body oils are up for Best New Bath and Shower Product in The Beauty Awards 2017 with OK magazine.

The winners are decided by public vote so visit http://www.beauty-magazine.co.uk/vote to vote – the deadline is Friday.

Owner Clare Anderson and her team of beauty therapists were invited to the X Factor contestants’ house for the second year running on Monday to give the stars some TLC.

Many tweeted their thanks for ‘the best massage ever’ and the masseurs will be heading back to the house next week.

Clare said: “The only chance we’ll win this award is with local votes as we’re up against some huge companies, so we really need people to support a local business.”

X Factor contestant Kevin Davy White with Shared Beauty Secrets owner Clare Anderson

X Factor contestants Sheereen Cutkelvin, from The Cutkelvins, and Rai-Elle Williams with the Kokolokahi oils