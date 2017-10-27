Caulcott chef nominated for parliamentary award by MP

A chef from a Caulcott pub has been nominated by Banbury MP Victoria Prentis for the 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award.

Jerome Prigent, from the Horse and Groom, will be judged by an expert panel to decide whether he goes through to the final stages where the chefs will display their cooking skills.

The award, sponsored by Nestlé Professional and run by the British Beer & Pub Association and All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, will be presented in February at the House of Commons.

The Horse and Groom has already been awarded CAMRA’s 2016 Pub of the Year, North Oxfordshire.

Jerome said: “It is a great privilege to have been nominated by our MP. We are delighted to be able to showcase our food and our little countryside pub.”

The nomination sees Jerome join a host of chefs up and down the country compete for the accolade of Pub Chef of the Year from the two categories, Pub Chef and Young Pub Chef of the Year.

Entrants will be judged by an expert panel who will shortlist contenders for the cook-off where they will display their skills to organisers, the British Beer and Pub Association as well as judges from sponsors, Nestlé Professional, the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and acclaimed TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin star holder, Paul Merrett.

Mrs Prentis added: “The Horse and Groom’s welcoming and friendly atmosphere is all down to Jerome, Stacey and their team.

“Jerome specialises in making creative food from the best local ingredients.

“The pub is the heart of the village and people come from far and wide to try their famous sausages.

“Their Bastille Day Festival is a real highlight in the local calendar, and the area would not be the same without it.”