Buoyant DCS Group in homage to Banbury’s past

The DCS Group unveiled a fitting tribute to the history of its 25-acre site at the official opening of its new headquarters in Banbury.

The company, which can claim to be the UK’s largest distributor of health, beauty and household brands, took over the former Alcan site from Prodrive and moved its headquarters to the site from Stratford-upon-Avon to Noral Way in April of this year.

DCS, Banbury, opening. Denys Shortt, CEO. NNL-170718-154326009

The sculpture pays homage to Alcan which among other things produced all of the aluminium used in Concorde, every aluminium toothpaste tube and supplied parts for the world-famous Spitfire aeroplane.

Made by Chris Brammall and his team the sculpture depicts the iconic aircraft mid flight with ribbons billowing from its wings and tail giving it an essence of movement.

Carefully crafted to the exact design details of the original, the sculpture is also scaled to millimetre-perfection and features details such as rudimentary rivets and a compass ring at the base.

CEO and founder of the company Denys Shortt OBE said: “I’ve been stalking Chris’s work all around the Lake District.

DCS, Banbury, opening. The Alley, Spitfire model. NNL-170718-154227009

“When we bought Banbury I rang Chris and said ‘Chris we’ve got a place where we can actually buy something from you.’

He added: “We thought about how we could commemorate this site. You’re sitting on a site now that was actually the first aluminium site in Britain.

“There’s some fascinating facts about the site, the first aluminium window was made here and the Spitfire’s aluminium came from here.”

Since its creation in 1994 the family-run business has expanded from a three-man operation working from a stable block in the Cotswolds.

The £12 million investment into Banbury sees the company now employ almost 300 staff and it generates an annual turnover of more than £200 million.

The 25-acre site allows the company to expand into the future growing both turnover and workforce.

My Shortt said: “We’ve taken on probably around 100 people from the Banbury area.

“We had a lot of staff retention but we obviously had to take on a local group of people as well. My full expectation is that within five years everybody will be living locally.”

Less than half of the site has been developed but already the huge warehouse complex sees 108 HGVs depart from the depot daily equating to a £1 million in goods haulage.

The extra space and location of the site will allow for many years of growth.

Mr Shortt said: “We’re very excited to be here. We’re seeing the new Banbury, the new stores, the new roads, the new businesses . We think it’s a real up-and-coming place now.”