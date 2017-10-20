Banbury United FC ground sold as part of merger for Brackley poultry firm

A large poultry processor based in Brackley has announced both a merger and the sale of land used by Banbury United Football Club.

Faccenda Foods has agreed to join with Cargill to create a leading UK food company focused on chicken, turkey and duck.

Faccenda, Brackley. NNL-171010-130627009

Cargill’s fresh chicken business in the UK is going to join Faccenda’s fresh chicken, turkey and duck business to form this new company.

The new joint venture will be a standalone business, with Cargill and Faccenda taking an equal shareholding.

It brings together two complementary businesses with a strong reputation in the UK poultry market.

Andy Dawkins, managing director for Faccenda Foods, will be appointed chief executive officer of the newly formed company.

Chris Hall, fresh chicken director for Cargill Meats Europe, will be appointed chief commercial Officer.

The Brackley plant will remain a key part of the supply chain and investment to modernise the plant will take place over the next few years.

President of Cargill Poultry, Chris Langholz, said: “We believe the two organisations are complementary. Combining into one entity allows us to build on our strengths, grow in the market and better serve our customers.

“The venture will facilitate greater opportunities to innovate and deliver new and exciting poultry products for consumers.”

Ian Faccenda, chief executive officer of Faccenda Investments, said: “Both Cargill and Faccenda are recognised today by their customers for their high standards and great service.

“The new joint venture confirms our long-term commitment to being a responsible partner across the entire supply chain, providing stability and security to our customers, suppliers and growers for years to come.”

Separate to the merger was the announcement that land owned by Faccenda and currently occupied by Banbury United Football Club was sold to Warehouse REIT.

In a statement the new owners of the Tramway land said: “We recently met with the football club in order to better understand its future plans and timeframe for relocating.

“We understand that a new site has been identified by the football club and local council, which is included in the council’s Local Plan.

“Banbury United FC is an important part of the local community and we look forward to working with the club and other stakeholders to successfully deliver these plans.”

Martin Cantrell, acting chairman of Banbury United FC Community Benefit Society which owns the club said: “On behalf of Banbury United FC, we would very much like to thank the previous owners of the site, the Faccenda family, for their support over the years.

“We were pleased to meet our new landlords and are delighted that they have confirmed that they will continue to take a similar approach.”