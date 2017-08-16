Banbury’s Toys R Us to hold grand opening this weekend

After what business experts refer to as a ‘soft opening’ the Toys R Us store in Banbury’s Castle Quay will ramp up the excitement with an official opening on Saturday, August 19.
Everybody’s favourite ungulate, Geoffrey Giraffe, will somehow manage to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am.
The cuddly mascot will then be on hand until 1pm for families and fans to meet, greet and take pictures with.
Paul Jackson, Castle Quay centre manager, said: “Toys R Us is a great addition to Castle Quay Shopping Centre’s line up and we’re looking forward to welcoming Geoffrey Giraffe to officially cut the ribbon to the store on Saturday.”
Toys R Us store manager, Tim Gisevicius, said: “We’ve been really keen to find a location in Banbury for a long time, we’ve finally got here and very happy to be located in a great shopping centre at Castle Quay.
“We promise to offer Banbury shoppers convenience and locality with a whole host of fun of fun and laughter thrown in.”
