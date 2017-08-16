Banbury’s Toys R Us to hold grand opening this weekend

After what business experts refer to as a ‘soft opening’ the Toys R Us store in Banbury’s Castle Quay will ramp up the excitement with an official opening on Saturday, August 19.

Everybody’s favourite ungulate, Geoffrey Giraffe, will somehow manage to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am.

A real Giraffe

The cuddly mascot will then be on hand until 1pm for families and fans to meet, greet and take pictures with.

Paul Jackson, Castle Quay centre manager, said: “Toys R Us is a great addition to Castle Quay Shopping Centre’s line up and we’re looking forward to welcoming Geoffrey Giraffe to officially cut the ribbon to the store on Saturday.”

Toys R Us store manager, Tim Gisevicius, said: “We’ve been really keen to find a location in Banbury for a long time, we’ve finally got here and very happy to be located in a great shopping centre at Castle Quay.

“We promise to offer Banbury shoppers convenience and locality with a whole host of fun of fun and laughter thrown in.”