Banbury’s McDonalds to close after three decades

One of Banbury town centres longest standing residents has confirmed its closure at the end of the month.

The McDonalds restaurant on Banbury’s Bridge Street has announced its closure.

In a statement the restaurant chain said: “We are sad to confirm that our Bridge Street restaurant will close on the 28th October after 34 years of trading.

“The decision was not taken lightly and all members of staff have been made aware and will be offered employment in nearby restaurants.

“We remain committed to Banbury and continue to provide a strong offering to our local customers, with two other restaurants in the area.”

The Bridge Street location was the first one the chain opened in the town. Two further restaurants subsequently opened, one on Beaumont Road and the other in the Gateway Retail Park.

No reason for the closure was given.

More details as we get them.