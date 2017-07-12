Banbury lets out a collective sigh of relief as Aldi prepares to re-open

After what seems like an eternity the Aldi store on Ruscote Avenue, Banbury, will reopen tomorrw morning (Thursday, July 13) with the help of a Banbury charity.

Following a refurbishment and extension a ribbon cutting ceremony will be performed by local charity, Let’s Play Project and Aldi Store Manager, Wayne Daly at 8am.

As part of Aldi’s engagement with the local community, the Banbury store is donating £500 and a range of food to the Let’s Play Project, which provides play and leisure opportunities for disabled young people.

Manager at Let’s Play Project, Deb Kerrison said: “We are so very grateful for the donation from Aldi Banbury - it will go towards the £70,000 we need to adapt our new hub for the 100 children and families we support.

“We are also very excited and can’t wait to be involved with the opening of the refurbished store.”

The expansion sees the store grow by almost 200 square feet allowing a wider range of products to be offered.

Mr Daly said: “We are delighted to be able to support Let’s Play Project as the charity has been doing such great work for almost as long as Aldi has been in Banbury.

“We’d also like to thank members of the local community for their patience while we have been working to extend and improve our store.”