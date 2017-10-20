Banbury kitchen and bathroom firm launches new showroom

Designer kitchen and bathroom firm John Nicholls (Trading) Ltd hosted a party to launch its new showroom on Overthorpe Road in Banbury.

More than 100 guests attended the renovated kitchen and bathroom showroom to preview the new displays ahead of the official opening.

The John Nicholls showroom launch party NNL-171014-063133005

Guests were entertained with cooking demonstrations and tasting sessions from Neff, a string quartet performing an eclectic mix of music and a very enthusiastic caricaturist.

John Nicholls showroom manager Clair Deasy has overseen the showroom refurbishment from concept through to completion and organised the launch party.

Clair said “We’ve taken our time to ensure our showroom is at the forefront of kitchen and bathroom design by including working displays and real room settings .

“We want our customers to be able to visualise their new kitchen or bathroom with the help of our excellent design team.

“We have partnered with the leading kitchen and bathroom suppliers to ensure our customers get the right experience and we think the John Nicholls Showroom is now back to being the best showroom in the area.”

Reflecting upon the evening, managing director Jez Hampson said: “We are all very proud of our newly refurbished showroom; the staff and suppliers have worked tirelessly to ensure it reflects our commitment to striking designs, creativity and innovation, and we’re thrilled that we had such a good turnout for the launch party.

“We would like to thank everyone who came and made it such a lovely evening.”

To find out more about the new showroom and to view more launch party pictures visit the website www.johnnicholls.co.uk