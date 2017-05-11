Banbury Chamber of Commerce’s networking events

Banbury Chamber of Commerce are running two events this month and are encouraging local business owners to attend.

On Thursday, May 18, the body will host an informal brunch at Reg’s Cafe on the Thorpe Way Industrial Estate from 11am until 12 noon.

The event will be hosted by Chamber of Commerce Board Member Neil Wild and will offer an opportunity to network and discuss some of the topical issues facing businesses in Banbury.

Mr Wild said: “Our regular events kindly hosted by local businesses are an excellent way of connecting with others to discuss topics of relevance for those working in Banbury.”

Secondly, the Chamber working with the Cherwell District Council’s Economic Growth Team are jointly proposing to put together a Wildmere Road Industrial Estate Group.

The group will allow companies from the local business community around the Wildmere Road to get together to discuss common issues, share best practice and network with one another.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 from 5.15pm at Norbar Torque Tools headquarters and will discuss the purpose of the group, allow businesses in Wildmere to meet with the neighbours, discuss common issues effecting the estate and ways to improve them along with updates from both Cherwell District Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

Although not finalised the Chamber also hope to secure the involvement of representatives from Thames Valley Police and Banbury Town Council.

To register for either event email bcoc@banburychamber.com