Another Banbury business closes its doors

The ambitious dessert focused restaurant on Calthorpe Street has closed down.

Puddinghams announced yesterday (Monday, June 19) that the concept had failed and the breakfast waffles and pudding eatery was no longer a viable business.

In a statement they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the news that Puddinghams has now closed its operation in Banbury. Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t quite generate the consistent demand needed to make our business model work in the town.

“To all of our loyal customers, thank you for your feedback, good and bad. We really did listen and worked hard to improve.

“We’re pleased to have been part of the life of the town, albeit for a short time.

“Whilst we are incredibly sad that Puddinghams didn’t work out in Banbury, we do believe that the future of the pudding restaurant space is bright.

“We’re hopeful that you will see our brand again, albeit in a different venue, more mature, certainly wiser and a lot more aware of the needs of our guests in this sector.

“Thank you for being part of our journey.”

No details about the number of jobs lost in the closure were given.