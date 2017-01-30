Burglars steal jewellery from Causeway home

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Banbury.

Between 9am and 11am on Monday, January 23, burglars gained entry to a house in Causeway through the back door and stole jewellery.

Investigating officer PC Nathan Davis of Local CID based at Banbury police station said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and contact me via the non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”