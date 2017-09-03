Search

Burglar caught in the act

A resident caught a burglar in the act in their home near Shipston-on-Stour.

At around 4pm on August 23, the householder disturbed a burglar in the bedroom of a property at Hurdlers Lane, Ilmington.

There is no report of items being stolen.