Burglar caught in the act

A resident caught a burglar in the act in their home near Shipston-on-Stour.
At around 4pm on August 23, the householder disturbed a burglar in the bedroom of a property at Hurdlers Lane, Ilmington.
There is no report of items being stolen.
A resident caught a burglar in the act in their home near Shipston-on-Stour.
At around 4pm on August 23, the householder disturbed a burglar in the bedroom of a property at Hurdlers Lane, Ilmington.
There is no report of items being stolen.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.