Broughton Castle fete set to be a huge success

One of Banburyshire’s most popular summer events takes place at Broughton Castle next weekend.

The Broughton Fete always draws huge crowds and this year its country fair style entertaiment takes place on Saturday, June 10 at 2pm.

Broughton Fete co-organisers James Taylor, left, and Steve cocks with their parachuting teddies

The historic nature of the location will be complemented by a Civil War battle reenactment, including cannon, and a living history demonstration by the Sealed Knot.

Even the children’s fancy dress competition is tied in with this theme and youngsters are encouraged to devise Civil War costumes.

Co-organiser James Taylor said: “The church fete is put on every other year, by kind invitation of Lord and Lady Saye and Sele.

“This year it’s organised by a partnership between Broughton Church, Broughton and North Newington Cricket Club and 7th Banbury Scouts.

Steve Cocks, left and James Taylor, on the top of the Broughton Castle gate tower with their parachuting bears NNL-170516-161259009

“As well as helping to pay for the material upkeep of the church, we will use some of the divided proceeds to support youth work in the Wykham Benefice.”

The event will run its traditional teddy bear parachute competition from the roof of the castle gate-house.

There will be a wide range of other attractions and stalls including castle tours, vintage cars, stocks, teas, Pimms, barbeque, tug of war, a dog retrieving demo and countless games.

Other attractions include a fly-fishing demonstration and dog retrieving demonstrations.

The cricket club and the scouts will run a selection of games and the stalls include tombola, bric-a-brac, toys, plants and face painting. Ice creams will also be available.