Broken-down train at Warwick Parkway causing disruption

A broken-down train at Warwick Parkway is casuing disurption between Leamington and Birmingham stations.

National Rail has said disruption is expected until 9am, and trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled altogether.

Chiltern Railways has said customers may use other trains from CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, London Midland and Virgin Trains via any reasonable route to get to their destination.

And London Midland customers may use National Express West Midlands buses between Birmingham, Stourbiridge Junction, Solihull and Yardley Wood.