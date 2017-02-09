Bringing stories to life for pupils

Stories were brought to life in front of the eyes of pupils at Bracken Leas Primary School at a storytelling event

The school was invited to the Barratt Homes’ development The Brackens for a day as part of National Storytelling Week.

The awareness week aims to engage both children and adults in the customary pastime of storytelling.

The housebuilding firm invited professional storyteller Richard York, a member of the Society for Storytelling, who spent the day at the Halse Road development in Brackley, telling traditional stories to the pupils. Richard also played a variety of instruments used by traditional story tellers to illustrate his stories, including a Greek lyre, a hurdy-gurdy and a thumb piano.

Rachel Gallyot, headteacher at Bracken Leas, said: “Our Early Years and Year 4 children thoroughly enjoyed their storytelling sessions.

“It was a lovely opportunity for them to hear stories brought to life. “