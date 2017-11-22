Brighter future for Deddington Tennis Club with new floodlights

Tennis can now be played all year round in Deddington as floodlights have been installed on two of the three courts.

Deddington Tennis Club has been trying to get the lights for years but they were made possible by a £29,900 grant from Sport England.

(L-R) Chairman Ed Toll, maintenance officer Charles Watts, club secretary Janet Dunkin and match secretary June Ward. Photo: Deddington Tennis Club NNL-171120-101914001

The club also received a donation from The Markham Trust, with the rest of the cost being made up by the club itself.

Club chairman Ed Toll said: “The money awarded by Sport England was pivotal in allowing us to install floodlights across two of our three courts.

“This will significantly increase the amount of time tennis can be played at the club.

“We’re delighted that members can now enjoy year-round play but for me the biggest winners are our junior players.

Oliver Covell and James Marrett. Photo: Deddington Tennis Club NNL-171120-101838001

“We’ve been working really hard to expand our junior coaching programme over the last couple of years and for them to be able to continue with their coaching after school throughout the winter months is a huge boost for them, and for the club.”

Mr Toll gave special mention to maintenance officer Charles Watts who worked ‘tirelessly’ to ensure the lights went up smoothly.

The club celebrated the new floodlights with a party with more than 40 supporters, including existing and former members, councillors and sponsors on Wednesday, November 15.

Mr Toll lead a toast thanking all those involved in making this huge effort a reality.

Tennis players enjoy a session under the new floodlights at Deddington Tennis Club. Photo: Deddington Tennis Club NNL-171120-101902001

“We were delighted that so many people were able to attend, and in particular six of the original founding members of the tennis club - Rob and Maureen Forsyth, Frank Shaw, Buffy Heywood, Norman Drake and Beryl Greenwood all came along to help us celebrate,” he said.

“It was lovely to see them and to be able to thank them personally for setting up the club all those years ago.”

Sport England property director, Charles Johnston, said: “The Inspired Facilities fund is a helping hand to thousands of community sports projects across the country.

“This fund recognises the tremendous work sports clubs do in helping local people keep active. I am delighted that thanks to the National Lottery we have been able to help so many clubs.”