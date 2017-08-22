Breathtaking: Banbury estate agent raises thousands with charity skydive

A Banbury estate agent helped raise more than £2,000 for the homeless by leaping out of an aeroplane at 13,000 feet.

Chris Mobbs, a self-confessed thrill-seeker, snatched at the opportunity to take part in a skydive organised by Fine & Country estate agents.

Chris on the way down. Photo: Fine & Country NNL-170822-105913001

The 54-year-old associate at the business took the leap of faith at Hinton Skydiving Centre in Brackley with four colleagues on Sunday, August 13.

The group have raised £2,240 and counting for Fine & Country Foundation’s grant pot, which will be handed out to homeless charities in October.

Chris said: “I am very proud that we support the homeless and after a golf day in June, I wanted to do more. When I heard about the chance to join a team of five adventurous colleagues, my hand went straight up, being something that I had always wanted to do. Luckily for me, this worthy cause gave me that final shove I needed to leave a rather small aeroplane at 13,000 feet. It was breath-taking!

“I would like to personally thank the local companies, family and friends that have all donated so generously to help me exceed my target, enabling Fine & Country to help homeless people connect again in all respects.”

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/Chris-Mobbs1.

Thrill-seeking Banbury estate agent set for charity skydive