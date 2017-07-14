Brackley Waitrose staff help gardening club members at Banbury care home

Staff from Brackley Waitrose rolled up their sleeves at The Ridings care home in Banbury to help residents and families with their gardening.

The home was nominated as one of Brackley Waitrose’s Community Matters charities for May and shoppers raised £373 for the home’s community gardening club.

The Ridings looks after 48 elderly residents and those living with dementia and fundraises to provide equipment for activities. The aim of the club is to help residents, who miss their gardens after moving into a care home, to keep active and gardening.

Home residents have thanked Brackley Waitrose shoppers and the Waitrose volunteers for their support.