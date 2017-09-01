Boost for Banbury community centre

Banbury community centre The Hill has received a vital £5,000 donation to allow it to continue providing essential activities during its rebuild.

The funding, provided by Sanctuary Housing, has been given to The Hill Youth and Community Centre, which is on course to be demolished and replaced with a new facility.

The centre, which hosts a range of community activities, including fitness, arts, crafts and youth groups, has now been relocated to the Bradley Arcade shopping parade in Banbury, where it will be based until the new facility is ready.

The Hill, in Bretch Hill, has been providing a reduced programme of activities since the roof of the main hall was damaged in 2013.

Cherwell District Council, which owns the building, is contributing to the funding, together with Sport England, Banbury charities and groups.

Sanctuary has also donated land for the creation of a community garden and outside facilities, including football nets and a play area for small children and parking.

Kate Winstanley, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, said: “Community-led facilities such as The Hill and the fantastic groups it helps are vital in supporting our residents and addressing their needs.

“We’ve been supporting The Hill for a number of years now and have seen the positive effect the groups have on all those who attend.”

Cllr Kieron Mallon, the district council’s lead member for Brighter Futures in Banbury, said: “We are grateful to Sanctuary for their generous donation of funding and land.

“This will help us to continue to provide activities to the community while work on the new centre takes place,” he added.