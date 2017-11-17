Bodicote surprised by cancellation of Remembrance parade

Bodicote villagers were stunned to find their annual Remembrance Sunday parade cancelled at the last minute.

The cancellation was effected by the Bodicote Royal British Legion (RBL) branch when doubt crept in whether the event was covered by public liability insurance, as advised by Cherwell District Council which administers road closures.

The parade traditionally involves a marching band, British Legion members, civic dignitaries and community groups such as scouts, guides and rainbows.

Val Russell, Bodicote parish clerk said: “We applied for the road closure as we always do. The difference this year is that Cherwell asked for details of insurance. It all happened very much at the last minute and in the end, the chairman of the Bodicote RBL, Barry Hobday, said he had no option but to cancel the parade for this year. He was very upset about it.”

Confusion remained over the insurance question as the RBL HQ confirmed its national organisation’s insurance covers poppy sales activities and also the RBL members involved in commemorative events.

The Bodicote church service, wreath laying and sounding of the Last Post went ahead as normal.