Bodicote House re-opens after lone protester causes shutdown

Cherwell District Council (CDC) offices were this morning closed for almost four hours after a protestor chained himself to security gates.

At about 9.30am this morning, July 24, Banbury resident Paul Buckley, entered the reception area of the CDC offices, secured himself to a security gate and began a protest that would last three and a half hours.

Secured to the gate with a padlocked chain Mr Buckley proceeded to play a loud alarm over a guitar amp he had brought with him.

Although his exact demands are not known at this stage the protest stems from a five year long battle Mr Buckley has had with the council’s planning division regarding noise emission from a business close to his home.

Within twenty minutes the first wave of police arrived and the area in front if the reception area was cordoned off.

Police entered and the noise disruption was turned off.

During the course of the protest council buildings were evacuated and two further police cordons were put in place widening the sectioned off area.

In all, four police cars, two police vans, one unmarked, three fire engines and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Throughout the stand off council officials and police entered the building but little information was forthcoming.

Ian Davies, interim chief executive of the council would only say: “He is known to us and we will let the police handle the situation.”

At around noon two officers were seen to don combat type gear complete with breathing protection but did not enter the building.

Approximately an hour later, just after 1pm, uniformed police led Mr Buckley into a waiting police car.

It is not known if he has been arrested or charged with any offences at this time.