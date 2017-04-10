BMW embedded in factory wall in town centre

The driver of a BMW narrowly escaped injury when his car crashed through the wall of a factory in Banbury this morning, Monday.

Firefighters from Banbury, Deddington and Oxford were called to the crash at around 11.50am, which was opposite Morrison supermarket.

A car went through the wall of a factory in Banbury. NNL-171004-143241001

On arrival crews were faced with the unusual sight of half a white BMW protruding from the factory.

Firefighters were briefed by South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police, who were already on the scene.

The driver of the BMW was already out of the car and being treated by the ambulance service. No one else was involved inside the factory.

Station manager, Mark Ames, said: “When we arrived, the powerful BMW was embedded in the wall of the factory. Our immediate concerns were for the driver of the car and the workers inside the factory. Once we were assured everyone was in safe hands we focussed on the stability of the building structure. Our colleagues in the district council have specially trained building surveyors that can give advice on the safety of the building.”