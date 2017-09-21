Bloxham Thursday Club celebrates 25th birthday

An older people’s club in Bloxham has celebrated 25 years of giving companionship and entertainment.

Dozens came to St Mary’s Thursday Club for a party and founder member Sarah Condry, pictured far right, was among the guests. Magician Paul Kybert provided entertainment while members looked back on the past quarter-century.

Muriel Emms, Marlene Cowell, Elsie Hathaway enjoy the party NNL-170915-104755001

It is estimated that there have been 13,750 attendees, 10,000 brews, and 8,750 volunteer days provided since it was launched in 1992.

Sarah, who is the wife of former vicar Ed Condry, set up the day centre in response to a Lent course which encouraged participants to go out and make a change for the better.

After converting the former farm building next to the vicarage, the resulting Parish Rooms were able to accommodate 11 older people, supported by a team of volunteers led by the first coordinator Jill Cousins.

The club went from being self-financing to being supported by Oxfordshire County Council, in addition to generous support from Bloxham and Milcombe Parish Councils, and the Bloxham Feoffees among others.

In the light of the council funding cuts effective from the end of March 2018, the club will once more be looking to become totally self-sufficient in raising funds in order to continue the much-loved organisation.

For more information, call co-ordinator Lynn Johnson on 01295 720792.

