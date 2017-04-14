Blogger and author inspires Banbury’s mums

A top selling Amazon author, award winning blogger and mum of two visited Banbury last month answering parenting questions to a sell-out crowd .

Sarah Turner started her honest and often expletive-ridden parenting blog in 2013 due to the frustration of not being able to talk to other mums about the ugly and, at times, overwhelming realities if motherhood.

Her blog, the Unmumsy Mum, was an instant hit and has had almost 5 million views and her Facebook page has more than half a million followers.

Last year she published her first book and it became an instant best seller on Amazon. She has since released a follow-up and is touring the country talking to mothers about their experiences with motherhood.

The Banbury event at the Wheatley Hall sold its 100 tickets in under 12 hours and was organised by Banbury entertainment company owner and musician, Jemma Hibberd.

Mrs Hibberd said: “Myself and Sarah went to school together and she has done incredible things with her blogs and is now a best selling author on Amazon and other various leader boards.

“I kindly asked her to come to Banbury and do the event with me and she accepted. I knew instantly it was going to be a popular event and knowing so many mum’s this would appeal too. “

Mrs Hibberd interviewed the author before the audience could ask their own questions. There was also live music supplied by Mrs Hibberd’s band, Under The Covers, as well as book signing.

Reaction to the evening was positive and there are hopes for more events in the future.

Mrs Hibberd said: “I am really keen to do something like this again and continue to organise events for the mums of Banbury.”