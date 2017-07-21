Bin collection days to change for half of Cherwell’s residents

Bin collection days will be changing for half the households in Cherwell from August 1.

The frequency of collections – which are fortnightly – and the colour of the bin collected will not change, but the day will be different for some residents.

Cherwell District Council (CDC) has delivered postcards with the new collection days to over 33,000 homes across the district, including Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington.

Cards were only delivered to residents who would be seeing a change in collection day.

Debbie Pickford, Cherwell’s councillor for clean and green, said: “Growth in the area has been the driving force behind this change.

“With more houses being built, and an increase in the number of residents, we have had to streamline our waste and recycling collection services.

“We want collections to be as efficient and effective as possible for our residents, so along with the planned changes, an extra round is also being introduced”.

Residents are reminded the new collection days can be found on the Cherwell website at www.cherwell.gov.uk/index.cfm?articleid=1760.

Updates can be found on Twitter on @CherwellRecycle.