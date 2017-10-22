Big day of half term fun in Brackley

Tunes, bike trails, a bouncy castle and much more will be on offer as part of a day of half term fun in Brackley on Wednesday (October 23).

Brackley Play and Activity Day takes place between 11am and 3pm at Brackley Leisure Centre.

The free event is funded partly by a £1,000 New Homes Bonus Local Community Grant from South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

Football, dodgeball and capture the flag will be offered by SNC’s team of youth activators, alongside a music zone and a smoothie bike.

SNC’s portfolio holder for community engagement and wellbeing Cllr Karen Cooper said: “Brackley Play Day will be rolling out a fantastic programme of fun, full of activities to entertain all the family.

“The enjoyment of sports and games is great in itself, but it also comes with a serious message about healthy lifestyles, which we hope parents will take on board while they’re having fun with their little ones.”

The event has been organised by SNC along with Brackley Town Council, Legacy Leisure, Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs, Oxfordshire Play Association and Brackley Community Development Team.

SNC New Homes Bonus Local Community Grants are available to not-for-profit organisations that are located in or directly associated with the district.

A wide range of projects and activities may be eligible for assistance including capital projects (buildings and infrastructure) as well as smaller projects such as supporting the purchase of needed equipment which will benefit the local community.

For more information visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/279/business-and-community-grants or contact the SNC grants officer Sarah Burns at sarah.burns@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk.