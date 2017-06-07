Bid to solve Easington Rec’s parking problem

Banbury Town Council’s plans to build a 23 space car park on Easington Rec to ease congestion may have a simple solution – to use the Harriers Academy car park.

As reported in last week’s Banbury Guardian, the plan to build a car park on land at the rec for weekend use by sports teams raised concerns from nearby residents. However a solution has been put forward to use the academy car park, which is unused at the weekend.

Alex Pearson, headmaster, said in a statement: “Local traffic management is an ongoing challenge. We have worked with the police, highways, local council and residents regarding this matter.

“We have an active student body, the STARs Team, who promote safe parking and walking to school.

“Our paramount concern is for the safety of our pupils but we are also acutely aware of the impact traffic on Harriers View has on the local residents.

“We appreciate receiving official notice about the proposed new car park and we will be responding through the formal process.

“We are happy to collaborate with local residents and the council; it is clearly in everyone’s interest to keep safe and work together.”

Cllr Mallon, who represents the Easington area, said: “We have spoken to the school. Over the years Oxfordshire County Council, Banbury Town Council and Cllrs have had lots of meetings with Harriers about many aspects of traffic and parking in the area.

“We all see eye to eye about the problems but have never successfully bottomed out a solution. Now as part of the Banbury Academy, Banbury Town Council and Harriers may hopefully find a solution to this particular problem.

He added: “Perhaps it takes a planning application to bring us closer together.”

Residents wishing to comment on the plans (17/00997/F have until tomorrow to do so via the CDC planning website .