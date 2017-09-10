Bereaved mum from Bloxham raffling quilt in memory of Tom

A bereaved mother from Bloxham is using her quilt-making skills to raise money for a young suicide prevention charity in memory of her son.

Clare Boomer, from Bloxham, hopes to raise £1,000 for Papyrus’s helpline service by raffling a specially-made quilt and cushion.

Clare Boomer's quilt and cushion can be won in a raffle in December, tickets are �2. Photo: Bethan Dennick NNL-170409-142949001

Her son Tom Boomer took his own life at the age of 14 three years ago after suffering with depression.

Tickets are on sale for the raffle on December 8, a special date for the family as it would have been Tom’s 18th birthday.

“It took me a few years to even contemplate doing anything like this,” Clare said.

“But I thought that even if my fundraising helped just one young person to stay safe and get through their crisis, about exams or relationships or whatever it may be, and their family avoids what we have gone through, then it would be worth all the time spent making this quilt and doing the raffle.”

Clare has spent the past seven months stitching the quilt and cushion, which are made with the same colours Papyrus uses.

Today (Sunday, September 10), is World Suicide Awareness Day and Clare hopes her appeal will help people to talk about their issues and get help if needed.

The money raised by the raffle will support Papyrus’s helpline service, HOPElineUK, which provides confidential support and suicide intervention.

Raffle tickets are £2 each and are available from Sharlyn Interiors in Bloxham or GTS Sewing Machines in Mewburn Road, Banbury.

Alternatively, buy tickets online at www.virginmoneygiving.com/PurpleQuilt.

For more information about PAPYRUS, visit www.papyrus-uk.org