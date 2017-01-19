Beloved Banbury businessman’s classic car collection goes to auction

Banbury businessman Charlie Swain, who passed away last year, devoted his retirement to his passion of motor vehicles.

He amassed quite a collection, including some rare and ground-breaking cars that have been lovingly kept in showroom condition.

Charlie Swain auction - 1929 Rolls Royce Phanton II NNL-170113-111525001

And Banbury auctioneers Holloway’s will now oversee the sale of his collection, which will feature some 40 lots, including nine cars and one Norton motorcycle. The remaining lots will be a selection of motor vehicle memorabilia, signs and spares.

Among the cars up for grabs are a 1998/2000 Rolls Royce Cornich convertible which is one of only nine that were made with right hand drive. Also of note is the 1939 Alvis Sports Tourer. It houses a 4.3 litre, straight six powerplant that enabled the Alvis to become the first saloon car to record 100mph.

The auction will take place just outside Banbury on Saturday February 18 and viewing will be available on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

For more information and to request a catalogue email Holloway’s at enquiries@hollowaysauctioneers.co.uk or visit their website.

Charlie Swain auction - 1927 Morris Cowley Flatnose 2 seater NNL-170113-110832001

Charlie Swain auction - 1924 Morris Cowley Bullnose 2 seater NNL-170113-110611001