Eleven Beavers from the 1st Woodford Halse Scout Group slept in cardboard boxes and raised £32.50 for The Big Issue Foundation’s work with homeless people.

The overnight camp took place in the Dryden Hall, Woodford Halse, and the boxes were supplied by Storagebase, Banbury.

The sleepover enabled the Beavers, aged six to eight, to work towards their Community Impact badges and talk about what it would be like not to have a comfortable bed to sleep in.